"Happy birthday or whatever" - Mia Yim sends 48-year-old WWE Superstar cryptic message on his birthday 

Mia Yim (Michin) has sent a former WWE Intercontinental champion a message on their birthday.

Shelton Benjamin celebrated his 48th birthday and thanked the fans for sending messages. The veteran was not selected in this year's WWE Draft and is currently a "free agent." As a free agent, Shelton can appear on any brand he wants to. Shelton's last TV appearance was on the June 19th edition of RAW, where he teamed up with Cedric Alexander in a tag team action against Indus Sher and hasn't competed since.

Mia Yim returned to the company last year and has since aligned with The O.C. She has a humorous friendship with Shelton Benjamin and has even played pranks on the 3-time Intercontinental Champion in the past. Earlier today, she took to Twitter to upload a cryptic collage of their photos together and added a sarcastic message to Shelton on his birthday.

"Happy birthday or whatever. #BenjaYimWars @Sheltyb803," she tweeted.

WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin on his friendship with Mia Yim

Despite their hilarious bickering online, Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim are good friends.

The two superstars appeared on WWE's The Bump earlier this year, and Shelton praised the 34-year-old superstar. Benjamin was asked about his rivalry on social media with Mia Yim and explained that he views her as his "annoying sister."

"So I will say this, for the people who don't get it. Mia, I love her to death, alright? It's in the contract, I have to say it. She's an awesome person. She has so much talent, so much passion, and like said we developed a brother, sister relationship. But it's an annoying brother and annoying sister relationship, but I'm here for her for whatever she needs," he said.

Shelton Benjamin has put together a remarkable career in WWE and is still in phenomenal shape. One of the highlights of his career recently was being a part of The Hurt Business faction alongside Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and MVP. Only time will tell if the popular group will ever get the opportunity to reunite on television.

