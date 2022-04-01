5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon could choose for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 38, Seth Rollins will face an opponent of Vince McMahon's choice, as announced on Monday Night RAW. The WWE CEO declined to reveal Rollins' opponent, instead stating that the former WWE Champion would discover who it is at WrestleMania Night 1.

Cody Rhodes is currently the leading favorite, with rumors of his return to WWE swirling for weeks. However, in the world of professional wrestling, nothing is guaranteed until it happens. So until we see Cody Rhodes in the WWE ring, one must assume that any superstar on the WWE roster has as good a chance of getting a one-on-one match with The Visionary.

Let's dive into 5 current WWE Superstars that Vince McMahon could select for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania:

#5. WWE United States Champion Finn Bálor takes on Seth Rollins

As of this writing, both the United States and Intercontinental Champions do not have a place on either the Night 1 or Night 2 card(s) of WrestleMania. This frees up the leader of the Bálor Club, Finn Bálor to face off against the Visionary.

The two men have squared off before in WWE, most famously at SummerSlam 2016 for the Universal Championship.

There is serious quality chemistry between the two, and with the backdrop of WrestleMania and a United States Championship match on top of it, both Warriors would surely put on an absolute classic.

Rollins and Bálor have not competed against one another in the singles competition on WWE TV since November 2021 on Monday Night RAW. However, the two did clash at two separate home shows in United States Championship matches.

There are, of course, pros and cons, and some common sense issues with this suggestion. This match alone could save the United States Championship, which has once again fallen into complete obscurity. Bálor's last match took place on Main Event against Apollo Crews - so that should tell you everything you need to know about the title's current status. A premier bout is just what this championship needs to once again become relevant.

#4. Elias walks again at WrestleMania

The man they call Elias hasn't had a match on WWE TV since last summer against Jaxson Ryker in their "Symphony Of Destruction Match". Elias has since pretty much disappeared and Jaxson Ryker has been released.

Shortly following his Symphony of Destruction match, vignettes revealed that WWE was seemingly pivoting from Elias' long-standing drifter guitarist gimmick towards a new one. However, it hasn't gone anywhere, with reports that Vince McMahon himself put the kibosh on the whole thing because the new gimmick would make him look like "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Yet, WWE could see WrestleMania as an opportunity to reintroduce Elias. Putting him in a high-profile match with Seth Rollins would instantly raise his stock in the eyes of fans.

The two men are 1-and-1 in singles matches. Elias defeated Seth Rollins on RAW in a gauntlet match in 2018. On the other hand, Rollins defeated him at Money in the Bank 2018, successfully defending his Intercontinental Championship.

Will WWE bring out The Drifter to face The Visionary in a long-term booking rubber match? As they say, anything is possible.

#3. WWE debuts Veer Mahaan a day early

For months, WWE has been telling us that Veer Mahaan is coming to rain terror on RAW. WWE fans waited with bated breath for the former professional baseball player to show up.

But besides a few one-off matches on Main Event, fans have yet to see much of the Indian native. Could WrestleMania be his big debut?

Now you're probably thinking, "but didn't WWE recently tell us that he would appear on the RAW after WrestleMania?" And you would be correct. However, as WWE always notes in fine print at the bottom of its sold tickets, the card is always subject to change.

WWE sees big things for Veer, and with literally months of anticipation and marketing behind him, Veer Mahaan cannot afford to be a flop. A match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania would instantly propel him into the upper-midcard scene.

Another factor is the fan reaction at WrestleMania itself. Veer Mahaan has reached beloved "meme status." At this point, they might pop just as loud when Veer finally shows up.

Is it far-fetched? Maybe a little. However, it's one of WWE's best options if Cody Rhodes is not Rollins' opponent.

#2. Goldberg returns to WrestleMania

Since February 2020, Goldberg has wrestled in six matches, five of which were title matches, with a Falls Count Anywhere match with Bobby Lashley sprinkled in for good measure.

In baseball terms, Goldberg is WWE's spot starter. A reliable big-name draw that instantly brings the "big fight feel" to any match he is involved in. His matches don't require too much storytelling: he's Goldberg, that's it.

Since his return to WWE in 2016, Goldberg has yet to have a run-in with Seth Rollins. So a match between the two would be a "first-time" bout. It's something WWE loves to do.

The biggest factor against this being a possibility (besides the obvious Cody Rhodes suspicion)? WWE would most likely not have Goldberg appear at a WrestleMania without some build-up.

Nevertheless, there is still a strong chance that we could see The Spear vs The Stomp at WrestleMania 38.

#1. Shane McMahon makes a Stupendous return to challenge Seth Rollins

Picture this: it's WrestleMania Night 1 and Seth Rollins is pacing the ring, waiting for his opponent to arrive. The crowd is growing restless, the anticipation is building, and then suddenly you hear "Here Comes The Money" over the speakers... Admit it, it's not unrealistic.

The prodigal son Shane McMahon hasn't been seen since this year's Royal Rumble, a night that was reportedly one of "chaos" due to backstage issues with Shane himself - specifically with his reported attempted politicking to push his booking ideas for the match through.

Regardless, Shane McMahon is a big name and would be a genuine shock to fans who have heard reports that he had been "let go" from the company.

Since his return to WWE in 2016, Shane-O-Mac has had several big-time matches at WrestleMania, including matches with AJ Styles, The Undertaker, Braun Strowman, and The Miz.

A match against Seth Rollins would only add to his impressive resume, plus it gives Rollins another notch in his belt as well. A feud with a McMahon is a high honor for any WWE Superstar, especially at WrestleMania. (Not to forget previous reports which stated that before Shane's departure in February, a feud between him and Seth Rollins was in the works.)

If it turns out that the American Nightmare showing up at WrestleMania was nothing more than a dream, Shane McMahon is probably the most viable option to face Seth Rollins that WWE has.

Who do you think will show up at WrestleMania 38 to face Seth Rollins? Is it any of these options? Is it someone else? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Vishal Kataria