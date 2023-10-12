52-year-old WWE legend teases a huge reunion with Stacy Keibler

A WWE legend recently shared that he wants to have a massive reunion with Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler and his tag team partner, D-Von Dudley. The legend in question is Bully Ray

The Dudley Boyz were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class in 2018, and Keibler was inducted in 2023 for her memorable contributions to the company.

During the Attitude Era, the duo and Duchess of Dudleyville shared several moments in the ring together with slightly edgier content.

The 52-year-old legend worked as a singles star in IMPACT Wrestling and the independent wrestling circuit for many years, but D-Von retired from wrestling in 2016.

The Dudley Boyz competed together for the first time in seven years during the 1000th episode of IMPACT Wrestling. Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von) defeated The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Champagne Singh).

Stacy Keibler recently reacted to a throwback picture with Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley. In response to the Duchess of Dudleyville, Bully Ray shared that he wants a reunion with Keibler and D-Von.

"I think we might need a reunion. 🤓 @StacyKeibler @TestifyDVon…and I know just the place," he wrote.

Check out the tweet by the WWE Hall of Famer legend below:

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray commented on Liv Morgan replacing Stacy Keibler in his stable

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has been away from in-ring action for several months now. During her hiatus, she shared a picture on social media revealing her new glasses and asked fans what they thought about it.

The USA Network responded to the post, claiming if The Dudley Boys ever needed a new duchess, Morgan could fit right in.

However, the 52-year-old legend shot down the idea by stating there always will be one and only duchess, and the place belongs to Keibler.

Check out Ray's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This post ignited the spark between The Dudley Boyz and Stacy Keibler for a potential reunion down the line.

Do you want to see Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, and Stacy Keibler's reunion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE