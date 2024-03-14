53-year-old legend should induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame, explains Booker T

Wrestling veteran Booker T recently shared his two cents on why a 53-year-old legend should induct Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

The legend in question is Tommy Dreamer, a core figure in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), and Heyman, the promoter, saw potential in him. The Wiseman played a significant role in shaping Dreamer's on-screen persona, "The Innovator of Violence."

The former WWE Hardcore Champion viewed Roman Reigns' Special Counsel as a mentor and a friend. Since The Bloodline member was the first person announced to be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend in Philadephia, fans and critics pitched their names on who should be the one to do the honor.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why he believes Tommy Dreamer should induct Paul Heyman into WWE Hall of Fame. He said:

"For me, it should be somebody who really has a true connection. And I think that's Dreamer man. Dreamer, he was the guy in ECW. In ECW, when it literally was at its height, Tommy Dreamer was the guy that really pulling in that company, man, and pulled that ship. He was the guy. He was there from the beginning man. And I saw a young - go back and watch the footage. A young Tommy Dreamer. Good looking, handsome, The Innovator of Violence. No, that's who it would be for me. It'd be Tommy Dreamer." (H/T 411mania.com)

WWE's Paul Heyman spotted with popular TV host

Ahead of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Heyman was spotted with a very popular TV host: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

The two men share a strange rivalry about who could be a better wrestling manager. Last year, during an interview, Smith mentioned that the 58-year-old legend has made him a better man, and due to the same, he threatened to take Paul Heyman's spot in the WWE as The Wiseman.

Leading up to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in April 2024, Heyman was spotted with ESPN's host. Stephen A. Smith shared a photo on social media.

Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns are also potential candidates that could possibly induct the 58-year-old legendary manager into the 2024 Hall of Fame, but that remains to be seen.

