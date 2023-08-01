55-year-old threatens to replace Paul Heyman in The Bloodline before WWE SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman could soon potentially have some competition. As ESPN's commentator Stephen A. Smith has threatened to take Heyman's spot as The Wiseman in the leadup to WWE SummerSlam.

The Wiseman and Smith share a strange rivalry, as they've had a war of words regarding who would be the better manager among the two men. The WWE manager and ESPN commentator have already fired cheap shots at each other on social media over Smith taking up Heyman's job in the Stamford-based company.

The Tribal Chief and his special counsel appeared on the latest episode of ESPN's First Take. After the show, the 55-year-old showed admiration for Heyman's managing skills.

According to Stephen A., The Wiseman has made him better, but he wants to take over his job in WWE one day. The ESPN commentator said he would be the "successor" of Heyman and reign in the Stamford-based promotion as The Wiseman.

"You're going to make me better; you are going to make me so great, I'm going to come and take your job! That's what I am going to do. I am going to be the successor of Paul Heyman. I am going to reign over the WWE as The Wiseman," Smith said. [0:27 - 0:42]

Paul Heyman sent a four-word message after Roman Reigns destroyed Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

Reigns has put his position as The Tribal Chief and Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

The two parts of the former Bloodline member will engage in a Tribal Combat matchup at the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, before their clash, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa brutally annihilated one-half of The Usos on this past week's SmackDown episode.

The WWE veteran took to social media and asserted to acknowledge the champion.

"ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!" Heyman wrote.

If Jey Uso emerges victorious over The Tribal Chief, he has promised to kick Heyman out of his family. Only time will tell if the WWE manager turns his back on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

