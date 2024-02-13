6 ft 5 in WWE Icon dethroning Seth Rollins for World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40 should happen, says Bully Ray

Seth Rollins will head into WrestleMania 40 as the champion for the first time in his WWE career.

However, his opponent for The Show of Shows is yet to be determined. WWE has announced the Men's Elimination Chamber match on February 24 to crown the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

As of this writing, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley have qualified for the namesake match in Perth, Australia.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested the idea of 6 ft 5 in WWE Icon The Rock winning the Elimination Chamber match and dethroning Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 40:

"If you really want to send the WWE Universe into a tailspin, put The Rock in the Elimination Chamber, have him win, and have Rock go up against Seth Rollins Night One. And [then] have The Rock win, and have Roman win on Night Two, and have The Bloodlines hold the World Championships coming out of it," said Bully Ray. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Bully Ray doesn't want to see Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre looks like a shoo-in to win the Elimination Chamber and face Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania 40. However, Bully Ray is not interested in seeing that match again.

The WWE Hall of Famer instead tipped Gunther to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship in Philadelphia:

"At this very moment, I do not care who Seth Rollins faces at WrestleMania. Here’s a name I’d be interested in; Gunther. I’m not interested in Drew and Seth. I’m not interested in…I’d be interested in Punk and Seth if God wants to perform a miracle for CM Punk. But right now, in my eyes, we’ve taken steps back with Seth and the perception of that championship."

Should The Ring General lose his Intercontinental Championship to Jey Uso on RAW next week, fans can expect him to challenge the World Heavyweight Title at some point in the future.

Do you want to see The Rock win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

