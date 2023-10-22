6-time WWE champion ending Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed Universal Title run would have been surprising and exciting, believes veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes it would have been a surprise if Roman Reigns was dethroned by Sami Zayn earlier this year.

After spending nearly a year as a member of The Bloodline, Zayn turned on The Tribal Chief last January at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The two Superstars feuded for a few weeks before the former Honorary Uce challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Elimination Chamber. However, he failed to capture the title in his hometown of Montreal.

Although many fans wanted Zayn to dethrone the leader of The Bloodline at Elimination Chamber, Bischoff claimed in a recent interview with 100% Wrestling Podcast that it would have been a surprising result.

"[People at a point were like, 'Maybe Sami could win.'] Well, that's because they were so excited. They were so excited that, and look, let's be honest, if that would have happened, I would've been surprised but I also would've been excited because that's, you know, that kinda came from out of nowhere, right?" Bischoff said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"If it would've happened it would've come from out of nowhere that nobody expected. And that's one of the aspects of professional wrestling that I think we don't enjoy often enough as fans, is having, even for people like you and I, who watch it and grew up with it, in my case been in the business, I love it when something happens that I didn't see coming." [37:59 - 38:41]

Eric Bischoff believes Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

After successfully defending his championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns squared off for the title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Despite being close to ending The Tribal Chief's historic reign, The American Nightmare lost the match after interference from Solo Sikoa.

In his interview with 100% Wrestling Podcast, Eric Bischoff predicted that Rhodes would be the one to end Reigns' championship reign at WrestleMania 40. He claimed it would be a surprise if that did not happen.

"[Where do you see this Bloodline-Cody Rhodes storyline going?] I would be surprised if Cody Rhodes doesn't eventually beat Roman Reigns and come out victorious in this Bloodline storyline," he said. [33:03 - 33:17]

