64-year-old legend shares heartbreaking update, WWE stars react

WWE stars have reacted to a heartbreaking update on social media by a legend today. The company is getting set for Elimination Chamber 2024 tomorrow in Perth, Australia.

Michael P.S. Hayes is a legend of the wrestling business and still works for WWE in a backstage role. The Hall of Famer serves as a senior producer and has been working with the promotion since 1995. Hayes took to social media today to announce that his beloved dog has passed away.

Hayes noted that his dog "Denzel" was his friend for eight years but got sick with cancer a few months ago. He said he had to put him down last week but was thankful for the time he spent with him.

"Denzel was my life and best friend for 8 years, this is him a couple of months ago before he got sick with cancer. Everything I did was based around seeing him as much as I could with my crazy schedule. Had to put him down a week ago, killed me, but, I thank God for that 8 years," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Several WWE stars reacted to Hayes' post on social media today. Piper Niven, referee Jessika Carr, Abyss, and TJ Wilson have sent condolences to the legend on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE fans also sent the Hall of Famer condolences on the loss of his dog. Severan wrestling fans noted that dogs are family and wished Michael Hayes well.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE star Cody Rhodes on his dog Pharoah appearing on TV

Cody Rhodes appeared on WWE's The Bump in 2022 and discussed the possibility of his dog Pharaoh appearing on television.

The former AEW EVP noted that someone set off pyro the last time he brought Pharaoh, and it scared the dog. Rhodes added that Pharaoh has not flinched since the incident and has not held it against him.

"So we had a mishap with Pharaoh once before where some genius powered some pyro off and scared Pharaoh pretty terribly. However, he really has not flinched since then, he has not held it against me, he's not mad he is truly man's best friend. I think because you pose the question he does have to show up in some capacity. Now I don't want some sort of strange wild angle, just his presence he could be here on The Bump," Cody Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes revealed special Pharaoh merchandise for fans ahead of WrestleMania 39 last year. Only time will tell if the Men's Royal Rumble winner has anything special planned for wrestling fans at WrestleMania 40 in April. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to Michael P.S. Hayes during this difficult time.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.