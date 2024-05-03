6ft 1in Anoaʻi family member to make WWE debut after Backlash, says veteran, when The Bloodline will be imperiled

The new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, has taken WWE SmackDown by storm, thanks to the latest addition to the faction, Tama Tonga.

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan thinks this is just the beginning, as he recently addressed the rumored arrival of Jacob Fatu. The 6''1' Samoan has reportedly been signed with WWE since WrestleMania XL weekend.

Fatu is expected to be a part of the long-running Bloodline storyline, though there have been rumblings that the creative is in no rush to put him on television.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga have ignited a war with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. After having back-to-back physical altercations, the two teams will meet inside the ring at Backlash in France this Saturday.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said he wouldn't want Jacob Fatu to interfere during the tag team match at Backlash. The former SmackDown Superstar feels WWE should introduce the Anoaʻi family member when The Bloodline gets vulnerable:

"Not yet. Even though I wanted him there like two weeks ago over Tama Tonga, and I'm a big Tama fan, but not more than I am Jacob Fatu. Hell no. So it has to be because they're imperil like something bad's about to happen to them. They are about to be effed over. They're about to lose. Then you debut him. So they're gonna win this tag match. Tama needs to be the one to make the pinfall one two three. But the storyline will continue, something will come up. I don't know who will be that messes with The Bloodline and makes The Bloodline look like they are imperil for like a hot millisecond, and then that's when you introduce Jacob Fatu as the freaking steam cleaner," Morgan said. [From 41:30 to 42:14]

Is The Rock pulling the strings of The New Bloodline amid his WWE absence?

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts doesn't think The Rock is behind the formation of the new Bloodline.

However, he is confident that The Brahma Bull will choose The Enforcer over The Head of the Table, leading to an eventual breakup:

"When Roman comes back there will be questions. I think maybe Solo thinks that Roman's gonna kinda fall in line and Roman does not and that's where the turn comes in. And eventually, do I think that The Rock will reveal himself as somebody who supports Solo's plan? Yes. Do I think The Rock will reveal himself as the one who's been pulling the puppet strings the entire time behind Solo Sikoa? No."

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE programming since losing his Undisputed Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. As of this writing, there's no word on when The Tribal Chief will be back on television.

