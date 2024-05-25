A disgruntled Rikishi makes an urgent appeal to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently made a request to WWE management regarding The Bloodline.

The Samoan Stinker went off on the creative team following Jey Uso's loss to Gunther in the semi-finals of the ongoing King of the Ring tournament. Meanwhile, Tama Tonga lost to Randy Orton in the other semi-final on SmackDown last night.

Many fans thought they would see Jey Uso against Tama Tonga in the King of the Ring finals at the premium live event.

On the latest episode of the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE legend explained why Triple H should have booked Tonga to go over Orton. The Hall of Famer did not seem pleased with the outcome of Jey and Tama Tonga's matches, airing his opinion during the podcast.

"Randy's already established. Whatever Randy lays down for who and who, it's never going to hurt Randy. But Tama Tonga just got here. Why not let's do some business...You got a guy that just came, has never been to WWE, but is shot up to the top of the bracket - The Bloodline. You beat a GOAT like Randy, what does that do for Tama Tonga? That just gives him, you know, resume like, puts them right on top. Then you have Tama Tonga go against Jey for the Kjing of the Ring. Now it's right back to the Bloodline," Rikishi said.

Rikishi feels the company dropped the ball with a potential clash between Jey Uso and Tama Tonga. Despite lashing out at the management, the Samoan legend also requested to not put any heat on anybody due to his comments:

"I feel that they dropped the ball because if you can show me anything else that the Bloodline is not drawing anywhere in the world. Don't worry, I'll wait. I'll wait, I mean they've been doing it for the last four years. I'll wait. We got time...I thought that was absolutely bull****. That's just me. Don't put the heat on anybody in my family," he added. [10:26 - 13:14]

What did Rikishi say about Jey Uso's recent WWE loss?

Rikishi believes WWE should sack the writers who booked the finish for Gunther vs. Jey Uso on RAW earlier this week.

The Attitude Era legend even went on to say that he could get in hot water with the Stamford-based promotion over his controversial statement:

"You need to fire these a****les that's writing this stuff here. That's why I probably would get fired because I can't sit back and hold my tongue," Rikishi said.

Nevertheless, Randy Orton will meet Gunther in a first-time-ever match in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. The winner will receive an opportunity to challenge the world champions of their respective brands at SummerSlam this year.

