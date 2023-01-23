"A huge misunderstanding" - Bloodline member issues bold statement after Roman Reigns' blindside attack

This past Friday night on SmackDown, Roman Reigns was laid out by Kevin Owens during their contract signing segment.

The Prizefighter single-handedly took out The Usos and Solo Sikoa and exited through the crowd after having put The Tribal Chief through a table. Interestingly enough, Sami Zayn was nowhere to be found during The Bloodline's brawl with KO.

Zayn eventually ran down to the ring during the closing stages of the segment, leading to The Bloodline further questioning his loyalty. Taking to Instagram, The Honorary Uce issued a bold statement, claiming that there was a huge misunderstanding.

"There's been a huge misunderstanding," wrote Zayn.

Check out a screengrab of Sami Zayn's Instagram story:

Dutch Mantell recently praised Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns' segment on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn have been involved in major segments on the blue brand. The Tribal Chief has consistently questioned his stablemate's loyalty to The Bloodline in recent weeks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was full of praise for Reigns and Zayn. He suggested that the betrayal of The Honorary Uce is right around the corner. Mantell said:

"Good opening. Good storytelling. We know when it's coming, they have teased it so much. That is enough to keep you all the way through the show. So very good tease all the way through the show."

Zayn has been involved with The Bloodline for almost a year. At Survivor Series: WarGames, he pledged his allegiance to the group by betraying Kevin Owens.

However, things have gotten worse for The Honorary Uce lately, and he could soon find himself booted out of the faction. Rumors have suggested that a potential match between Reigns and Zayn could take place before WrestleMania 39.

As of now, though, The Tribal Chief's goal will be to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

Do you think Kevin Owens will defeat Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes