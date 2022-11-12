"A lot of people just drowned" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals what he told Vince McMahon about young John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) recently disclosed what he told former Chairman Vince McMahon about John Cena during the 16-time World Champion's early days in the company.

The Leader of the Cenation made his main roster debut in 2002 on SmackDown. Over the next few years, he shared the ring with several legends, including Kurt Angle, The Big Show, and Eddie Guerrero. In early 2005, Cena feuded with JBL before defeating him at WrestleMania 21 to capture his first WWE Championship.

During the latest episode of Table for 3 with JBL, Booker T, and Rey Mysterio, JBL addressed working with Cena, stating that he was comfortable from day one.

"You know Cena from day one, you know, it's a different match going from eight minutes to 30 minutes. Thirty minutes is tough. You gotta take your own role and some people can't ever make that transition. I think he may have done longer matches with Kurt Angle first, who's one of the greatest of all time, but if not than I was the second guy to take Cena for 30 minutes. He was comfortable from day one," he said. [1:14- 1:35]

The Hall of Famer also recalled Vince McMahon asking him about Cena, disclosing that he told the former Chairman that the Leader of the Cenation was "freaking awesome."

"I remember Vince asking me, he goes, 'how is he?' I said, 'that kid is freaking awesome.' I mean he's that good. And he was from the get-go. He got into deep water and a lot of people just drowned," he added [1:36 - 1:47]

A former superstar recently detailed why John Cena always got 'violently ill' on tours. Check out his comments here.

Booker T on what John Cena was like during his early WWE days

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also spoke about John Cena's rise to stardom during the same episode of Table for 3. The former World Heavyweight Champion disclosed that Cena usually listened to the more experienced superstars.

The Hall of Famer also believes that Cena succeeded because he worked with veterans like himself.

"It was so easy working with John because the one thing I thought about John most was, how well he listened. He wasn't a guy taht was wanting to say anything. He just wanted to listen so he could get better. It seemed like everything that you were saying he was writing it down mentally and storing it. And we saw what John Cena became. I just thought it was from sitting from under the learning tree. You know, working with yourself, working with guys like me," Booker T said. [0:36 - 1:14]

A few WWE women have admitted to having a crush on John Cena. Check out the list here.

Please credit Table for 3 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes