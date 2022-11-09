Former WWE Superstar details why John Cena always got 'violently ill' on tours

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently reflected on his tours with the company and disclosed why John Cena regularly fell sick on the road.

Dupree joined the Stamford-based company in 2002. He spent about a year in developmental before making his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW in April 2003. He shared the WWE locker room with John Cena for the next four years before the company granted him his release in July 2007.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, the two-time Tag Team Champion disclosed that Cena often suffered from food poisoning on tours in the mid-2000s.

"A guy that got food poisoning a lot was John Cena. The fact that he always ate so clean that anytime he'd have like some sort of undercooked meat or some type of weird spice he would get like violently ill, like food poisoning," Dupree said. (0:40 - 0:58)

How was John Cena backstage in WWE?

In 2002, John Cena made his main roster debut on SmackDown. Over the next decade and a half, he remained a regular competitor in WWE. He also became the company's top guy for many years. However, The Cenation Leader has turned into a part-time wrestler since transitioning to Hollywood.

In a recent interview with Trevor Talks Too Much, former superstar Lana disclosed how Cena was backstage.

"He's just amazing. I learned so much from him when we were working with him in 2015, when we were the big bad Russians. I learned so much, learned so much about timing, storytelling. And he really gives back. Like, he really gives back to the younger people and just the people that he's working with. He really is that character. Like he's so respectful backstage," she said. (26:54 - 27:20)

