"A moment I will never forget. Thank you" - WWE star sends heartfelt message following emotional John Cena moment

A WWE star took to his social media accounts to send a heartfelt message. He had an emotional moment with John Cena a few months ago.SmackDown ring announcer Mark Shunock became The Cenation Leader's personal ring announcer after the latter made history at WrestleMania 41 and became a 17-time world champion.Shunock (ring name Mark Nash) posted a video on his social media accounts where he showed that a note Cena gave him for his introduction was now on his wall. He called it a 'moment he will never forget.'&quot;Had to add this one to the wall. A moment I will never forget. Thank you,&quot; the SmackDown ring announcer wrote.After the 17-time world champion captured the Undisputed WWE Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All, he has been telling announcers to introduce him as the &quot;Last Real Champion.&quot;John Cena will be in action for one last time at SummerSlam, where he will face Cody Rhodes in a rematch for the title.A WWE legend believes Randy Orton can break John Cena's title recordRandy Orton recently had a chance to dethrone John Cena and become a 15-time world champion. However, The Viper lost at Backlash and still has a long way to go before possibly breaking Cena's record for most world title wins.WWE legend JBL is confident that The Viper will become an 18-time world champion at some point. He shared his opinion on the matter on an episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast.&quot;I think very similar to [how] Randy Orton talks about when he won the championship, when he was just so young. I think what they were doing at the time, you know, how they erase history when guys set records (...) Randy was the right guy. Randy was the guy. Randy may break the all-time record, and Randy deserves to. He's that good,&quot; John Bradshaw Layfield said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]The Viper is currently under contract with the promotion for at least four more years. Hence, he has a good chance of coming closer to or even breaking Cena's record.