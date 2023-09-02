Absent WWE star open to teaming up with John Cena for the first time in 12 years

News of John Cena's return to WWE SmackDown was at first a delight to the viewers, but nobody expected him to be appearing for more dates. Considering he will be part of programming for the next whole month at the very at least, there are so many things the creative team can set up for The Champ. Will R-Truth teaming up with his "childhood hero" be part of it?

The two had an extended storyline in 2011 when R-Truth was receiving a substantial push. The latter contended for Cena's WWE Championship at Capitol Punishment, while also teaming up with The Miz to take on the power-team of The Cenation Leader and The Rock at Survivor Series later that year.

Dolph Ziggler recently took to Twitter/X to opine that John Cena and R-Truth should team up upon both stars return. The 51-year-old veteran reacted to The Show Off's tweet:

Considering R-Truth's comments about his impending return happening sooner rather than later, will he wind up getting this opportunity to tag alongside the former Doctor of Thuganomics?

Unexpected top WWE Superstar to face John Cena next month?

With the company adding more dates to Cena's schedule, it is a no-brainer at this point that the Hollywood actor will be returning to his roots for a full blown program. But who will it be against? The fanbase have opined a few names, but turns out it is going to be a RAW Superstar.

Per WRKD Wrestling, Cody Rhodes will get his dream match against The Champ after all. The two superstars have been part of each other's career for a prolonged period, most notably during the late aughts.

John Cena's last match was a losing effort at WrestleMania 39 against US Champion Austin Theory, while Cody Rhodes picked up a massive win over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare is advertised for WWE Payback and is set to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. Incidentally, John Cena's last appearance was in London, where he was confronted by the loudmouth Aussie.

Will John Cena interrupt The American Nightmare's segment with Grayson Waller at WWE Payback? Sound off in the comments section below!

