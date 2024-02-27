Absent WWE star teases RAW return after 112 days

An absent WWE Superstar has teased a return after not competing in a match on RAW for 112 days. Tonight's edition of the red brand will be the first show following Elimination Chamber 2024.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn are scheduled to battle in a singles match tonight. Imperium and The New Day are also set to settle their differences in a Street Fight. Drew McIntyre emerged victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber match and arrived at RAW in a very good mood earlier today.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand, former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross sent a message on social media hinting at a potential return. Cross has not competed in a match since the battle royal on the November 6, 2023 edition of RAW. Zoey Stark won the match to earn a title shot against Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series, where she came up short.

Cross noted that she is wearing a red dress and promoted tonight's RAW in San Jose.

"What can I say! I love a red dress ❤️ Tune into @usanetwork tonight for @wwe #mondaynightraw RAW from San Jose, California," she wrote.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is not a fan of RAW storyline

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized the promotion for the storyline between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The two veterans are scheduled to battle later tonight on WWE RAW. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW earlier this month, Russo took the company to task for booking Nakamura and Zayn in the main event. He wondered why bigger stars like The Rock and Roman Reigns didn't appear on the red brand more often.

"You're gonna have Sami Zayn and Nakamura in the main event. I swear bro, I would rather stick my head in a blender than sit here and watch that match for 30 minutes. And you can't get Roman Reigns and The Rock on your show? " [ 6:07 - 6:23 ]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Nikki Cross captured the RAW Women's Championship while portraying the Nikki A.S.H. character in 2021. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the veteran on WWE television.

Do you think Nikki Cross has been underutilized by WWE?