Drew McIntyre arrives at WWE RAW; risks another major punishment

Drew McIntyre has arrived at WWE RAW in a very good mood. This week's episode of the red brand is the first show following Elimination Chamber 2024 and will air live from San Jose, California.

The Scottish Warrior emerged victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. He is now set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk originally seemed destined to battle The Visionary for the title at WrestleMania, but the veteran went down with a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Punk announced that he would miss WrestleMania on the following RAW and was written off of television via a brutal attack from McIntyre, which prompted Adam Pearce to fine the veteran.

WWE shared a video of the Men's Elimination Chamber match winner arriving at the venue for tonight's RAW. In the video, McIntyre can be seen entering the arena with his "RIP to CM Punk's WrestleMania main event" t-shirt proudly draped over his suitcase.

Bill Apter claims WWE star Drew McIntyre would be dangerous in AEW

There have been recent rumors that Drew McIntyre's contract is up following WrestleMania, but his victory at the premium live event this past Saturday night could indicate that the former champion will be sticking around for a while longer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter said that McIntyre will likely be staying with WWE. However, Apter noted that the veteran would be "dangerous in the hands of AEW," but WWE values him too much to let him walk away.

"I don't think Drew McIntyre is going anywhere, in my opinion. I think the WWE values him so much, he would be dangerous in the hands of AEW... First of all I don't know if he can go by the name of Drew McIntyre, he is Drew Galloway. Sometimes that name recognition is very important. You know that Edge is doing good in AEW as the Rated-R Superstar, but they can't call him Edge. So I don't know how many of his old fans even know him that he is really there." [7:36 onwards]

Drew McIntyre is determined to take the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell who will walk out of WrestleMania 40 as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

