Absent WWE Superstar shares impressive physique 231 days since last TV appearance 

An absent WWE RAW star has shared his body transformation on social media today.

WWE RAW will air live tonight from Little Rock, Arkansas. Jinder Mahal is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship tonight. The Modern Day Maharaja returned during the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW but was interrupted by The Rock. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will also be in action against Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) in a non-title match.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Dexter Lumis took to his Instagram story to share a post showing off his body transformation. The post was originally shared by Austin Sims, "cementfactory" on Instagram, and Lumis reposted it on his Instagram story.

Dexter Lumis has not competed in a match since his victory over Akira Tozawa on the May 29, 2023 edition of Main Event. You can check his body transformation in the image below.

Vince Russo believes WWE RAW star could be a main eventer without The Judgment Day

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Damian Priest would be a huge star without The Judgment Day.

Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1 but has not cashed in for a title match yet. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show last month, Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking of the veteran and claimed that The Archer of Infamy could be a huge star on his own.

"By having all this nonsense, what they’re really […] they’re really missing is a Damian Priest being a huge star. Damian Priest, on his own, could be a huge star. He could be right up there in the mix with everybody else, but the fact that he is in this little group, they got their clubhouse, and now they got Rhea Ripley acting like a clown. Oh my god, bro! They’re killing him because nobody else in this group matters," said Russo. [From 35:48 to 36:20]

The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event always features several surprise entrants every year. It will be fascinating to see if Dexter Lumis or any other absent stars return to the promotion at the premium live event later this month.

