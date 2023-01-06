"Absolute garbage" - Former WWE producer Freddie Prinze, Jr. voices opinion on the current NXT product

WWE NXT has made a name for itself over the years with five-star matches and great feuds. Lately, however, it has not been the best, according to a former WWE writer. He is none other than Freddie Prinze, Jr.

For those unaware, the actor best known for the Scooby-Doo movies, She's All That and I Know What You Did Last Summer, Freddie also worked for WWE between 2008-12, during which he appeared on-screen as a Special Guest Host on RAW in 2009.

As an avid fan, Freddie spoke on his podcast Wrestling With Freddie, sharing his thoughts on the current NXT product, calling it "absolute garbage."

“I’ll go, ‘Yeah, I’ll watch a little bit of it,’ and it is absolute garbage. It went from my favorite promotion –- when it was Black and Gold -– to unwatchable. Unwatchable like a local theater production. The last two times I’ve tried, it was terrible. I really don’t like cr**ping on stuff unless it offends me what they’re doing to talent that I care about.” [H/T: No DQ]

The biggest shocker to take place on WWE NXT in recent times happened less than a month ago

Mandy Rose was the reigning NXT Women's Champion, en route to breaking the record to become the second-longest reigning champion in the title's history.

With only four days left to do so, she dropped the belt to Roxanne Perez on the December 13, 2022, episode and reportedly got released.

This came as a shock to everyone as Rose was one of the most famous entities of the former black-and-gold brand's roster.

According to reports, she was unceremoniously released by WWE due to the content she posted online on FanTime. This, however, hasn't stopped her from continuing to do so. Moreover, she has apparently made a fortune from it, earning one million dollars last month.

Rose has mostly kept a low profile since her release, although she did react online to her fellow peer, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

