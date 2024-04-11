Ace Steel reacts to AEW airing CM Punk's footage on Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Ace Steel recently took to social media to react to CM Punk's backstage footage aired by AEW on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Before returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, Punk was shockingly released from AEW. The company's President, Tony Khan, claimed he feared for his life during a backstage incident between The Second City Saint and Jack Perry.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, CM Punk revealed that he did not do anything to make Khan feel threatened. Afterward, AEW announced that they would air footage of the backstage incident during the latest episode of Dynamite.

However, many fans and wrestlers have taken to their social media to side with The Best in the World, as the backstage video proved the accuracy of what Punk said in his interview for the most part.

Former WWE and AEW personality Ace Steel, who is best friends with CM Punk, was also released from Tony Khan's company after the incident. He has seemingly reacted to the Dynamite video.

After AEW showcased the backstage footage, Steel took to Instagram. The 51-year-old uploaded a photo alongside Punk, Lou Dangeli, and Lars Frederiksen, calling them his best friends.

"MY BEST FRIENDS… #pals," Steel wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Jey Uso talked about CM Punk helping him win against Drew McIntyre on RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, CM Punk appeared out of nowhere to distract Drew McIntyre during his Fatal Four-Way match against Jey Uso, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed. Punk's distraction helped Jey reign supreme and become the number-one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In a digital exclusive interview, Main Event Jey Uso said that The Second City Saint helped him because they had ice cream and watched a hockey game before the match.

"You know why? It’s because we bought ice cream together, Uce. We was watching hockey together, Uce. He was like, ‘Hold up, man.’ My boy Jey out there, Drew McIntyre stay trippin’, I’m gonna tie his shoes for him. What he do? CM Punk gave me the assist. Passed it off to me, grabbed it, slam dunk, boomed on Drew. Boom!" Jey Uso said.

Many fans want to see a match between The Scottish Warrior and The Best in the World soon. It remains to be seen when Punk will be fully fit to return to in-ring competition.

