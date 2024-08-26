Adam Pearce discloses six IC Title Tournament participants ahead of WWE RAW

With five days remaining before WWE Bash in Berlin, RAW is scheduled to air live from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. WWE had seemingly hinted at World Heavyweight Champion Gunther's absence a few days ago, as he is already in Germany.

Despite this, the red brand's go-home show is packed with some noteworthy matches, thanks to its General Manager, Adam Pearce. WWE reportedly has plans for Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker at Bad Blood on October 5. He will defend the IC Title against the winner of the previously announced tournament, which is set to commence tonight.

Pearce has announced two triple threat contests ahead of the show—The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne and Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. Jey Uso. He also hyped up the show as The Judgment Day will appear to follow up on last week's onslaught on The Terror Twins.

Along with the aforementioned matches, there are two that were previously announced—"Big" Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman and the main event, which will feature Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy's in-ring return against Chad Gable.

Randy Orton is booked for WWE RAW ahead of World Heavyweight Championship match in Germany

In the build-up to Bash in Berlin, Randy Orton and Gunther met several times. The Legend Killer informed the World Heavyweight Champion that he is going after the belt on account of the events that preceded the latter's title win. Although he also added that when he attacks The Ring General it won't be out of nowhere, Orton could not help it.

Gunther mocked Orton's family of wrestlers and his career for being an underachiever and wound up eating an RKO. Orton was once again able to hit The Ring General with his devastating finisher last week after the show went off the air. That was after The Viper defeated Ludwig Kaiser.

WWE has announced the 14-time World Champion's live appearance for tonight's RAW. What does Randy Orton have to say just days before his main event at Bash in Berlin against hometown hero Gunther? Sportskeeda Wrestling will post updates once the show is on air.

