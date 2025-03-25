Adam Pearce left confused by latest Jey Uso catchphrase

Adam Pearce asked an interesting question about Jey Uso's newest catchphrase following WWE RAW. Main Event Jey is scheduled to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble match this year and has selected Gunther as his WrestleMania opponent. The Yeet Master has begun to use the "crashing out" catchphrase ahead of The Show of Shows, and Pearce reacted to it on social media today. The RAW General Manager asked fans what the catchphrase meant, as seen in his post below.

"What does “crashing out” mean?" he wrote.

Uso has made a couple of botches on WWE RAW in recent weeks. He reunited with Jimmy Uso to defeat A-Town Down Under last night on the red brand. After the match, Gunther attacked the veteran, but he was able to battle back. However, Uso tripped as he was going for a Spear, and The Ring General mocked his WrestleMania opponent for the botch earlier today.

Former WWE writer reacts to Jey Uso's botch on RAW

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Jey Uso struggling on RAW and compared the storyline to an iconic movie franchise.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo compared Uso's struggles to the film Rocky III. He suggested the company stole the storyline from the film and added that he had seen it multiple times before.

"Gunther is getting into his head and that's why he is messing up? That's a stretch! And they stole that right out of Rocky 3, man! When Rocky is on the beach with Adrian, 'Because I'm afraid, okay?' For the first time in my life, I'm afraid.' Bro, do you know how many times they steal that? I've seen that scene in WWE at least 6 times." [From 38:00 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Jimmy Uso slapped Gunther in the face last night and will be facing the leader of Imperium next week on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see if Jey Uso can capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

