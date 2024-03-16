Adam Pearce reveals who is responsible for him being in WWE

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has shared who brought him into the wrestling business today, on social media.

Pearce has done an admirable job as the RAW GM so far. Triple H introduced Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown General Manager last October and the two authority figures have teased a rivalry. However, they appeared side-by-side this past Monday night to announce a six-pack challenge for The Judgment Day's Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The veteran took to Instagram today to share a new video and noted that Gerald Briscoe was the one who brought him to WWE and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan was a huge inspiration to him.

"Alright guys, Margaret asks two questions but that first one is the question of the week. Who has been most influential in my career? Far too many people, and this isn't long enough to say enough about them. So I am going to show you images. There is my GOAT, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, my favorite. Ace Steel taught me my way around the ring when I started in 1995 and is still a dear friend" he said.

Pearce named a few more people that helped him along the way including Nick Bockwinkle and Jim Cornette.

"And there is Nick Bockwinkle, for my money, the champion, the first legend to invest his time in me. And David Marquez never gets enough credit, he taught me TV wrestling when I first got to California. I used those skills with Jimmy Cornette, Hall of Famer and dear friend. Appreciate him very much. As I do with Percy Pringle or some of you call Paul Bearer, such a good man. There's Jerry Briscoe, the man responsible for me being in WWE. Blame him if you don't like it!", he joked.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis mocks Adam Pearce

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have had a friendly association so far as authority figures in WWE.

Aldis appeared on WWE's The Bump earlier this year and poked fun at the RAW General Manager. The former NWA Champion stated Adam Pearce doesn't have much of a sense of humor and he is a phone call away if he ever needs help with his job.

"Well, that is very kind. But I thought you said you had responses from superstars. Adam Pearce, don't get upset. Adam does not have much of a sense of humor, plus he is feeling the pressure. I don't like to play the comparison game, but now look, I'm glad Adam is extending the olive branch. I'm always open for a phone call if he wants to learn a thing or two," said Aldis.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are both former professional wrestlers but have shined in their new roles. The two authority figures have helped keep WWE's top shows in order and both are great in front of the camera.

