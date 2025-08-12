Adam Pearce sends intense message to Seth Rollins following WWE RAW

Adam Pearce delivered a bold message to Seth Rollins following this week's episode of WWE RAW. Rollins will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.Speaking with Sam Roberts on the RAW Recap show, Pearce commented on booking Seth Rollins to defend his title against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk at WWE Clash in Paris. The red brand's General Manager claimed that The Visionary stole the World Heavyweight Championship and now has the chance to prove that he deserves to hold the title at the premium live event at the end of the month.&quot;You stole the World Heavyweight Championship, and now you will prove that you are worthy of calling yourself the World Heavyweight Champion. If that sounds emotional, it's because it is filled with emotion. Clash in Paris, we find out if Seth &quot;Freakin&quot; Rollins is the World Heavyweight &quot;Freakin&quot; Champion,&quot; he said. [From 0:50 - 1:08]You can check out Pearce's comments in the video below:Seth Rollins suffered an injury during his loss to LA Knight last month at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the injury was revealed to be a ruse, and The Architect cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this month to become World Heavyweight Champion.Former WWE writer comments on Seth Rollins' storylineWrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that he would have booked CM Punk to join Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW.Rollins is aligned with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed on the red brand. The faction, known as The Vision, has become quite powerful in recent months. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that he would have booked Punk to join The Vision to try and take them down from within.&quot;What I would have done is I would’ve made the stipulation if Bronson or Breakker interfere, the title changes hands. I would have had Punk interfere. I would’ve had Punk lay out LA Knight. If you can’t beat em, join em. But, Punk’s infiltrating the group from the inside. Like Bryan Danielson did with the Wyatts. Give me something interesting,&quot; he wrote.Architect @laknightyeah200LINK@WWE Seth Rollins. This is his year.Only time will tell if Seth Rollins can retain the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris.If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.