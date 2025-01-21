Adam Pearce sends a three-word message after WWE makes a huge announcement on Rhea Ripley

Adam Pearce shared his reaction after WWE picked Rhea Ripley's first challenger for the Women's World Title, which she won a couple of weeks back. Ripley will defend her gold against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

Jax attacked The Eradicator before this week's RAW began, resulting in the show's General Manager Adam Pearce calling for help. The Women's World Champion later came back for vengeance after Nia Jax defeated Bayley.

However, the security intervened in time to control the two women. Following Rhea Ripley's challenge to Nax, a match between them was confirmed for Saturday Night's Main Event this week. Now, Adam Pearce has reacted to the major announcement. The RAW GM took to his Twitter/X account to share his reaction.

Trending

"It is official," tweeted Pearce.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax could bring the house down when they go to war at the upcoming show. However, a title change seems unlikely, considering that the former Judgment Day member won the gold merely two weeks back.

Vince Russo is not a fan of Rhea Ripley's WWE booking

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer didn't hold back before criticizing Ripley being made to take multiple losses against Liv Morgan in 2024.

Even though Morgan was a great worker in her own right, Vince Russo felt that a performer of Ripley's level shouldn't be losing to her.

"Oh my God, bro, I gotta tell you, I hate the way they book her, man," Russo said. "She should not be going 50/50 with Liv Morgan. I'm sorry, man, Liv Morgan did great, great character work. She's done a really, really good job, but when you look at the two of them in the ring, they should not be going 50/50. They just shouldn't be."

Expand Tweet

Morgan and Ripley had a months-long feud that finally culminated at RAW's Netflix debut on January 6, where the latter finally dethroned her for the Women's Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback