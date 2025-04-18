After Roman Reigns, another Bloodline member says he will retire from WWE in a few years

Roman Reigns isn't the only Bloodline member nearing the end of his WWE in-ring career. His cousin and RAW Superstar, Jey Uso, also doesn't have much time left in the ring, according to the man himself.

The Yeet Master is preparing for the fight of his life against the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on Night One of WrestleMania 41 this Saturday.

Ahead of his much-anticipated match, Jey Uso sat down with The Ringer Wrestling Show to discuss a variety of topics, including his future as an active in-ring performer.

Just like Roman Reigns, Jey said he's also at the tail end of his career and will wrestle for a couple more years before hanging up his boots for good.

“I’m on the end of my career. I feel like I still have a couple years left. I still feel strong, but this is the first time I kind of felt the years are catching up on me. I think I’m getting older. I’ll be 40 in August. I love wrestling. Wrestling is everything. I’m just getting to the point where I want to venture out a little bit more." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Jey Uso on not headlining WWE WrestleMania 41

The Royal Rumble winner traditionally goes on to headline WrestleMania every year.

Unfortunately for Jey Uso, his will likely be the opening match of The Show of Shows in Las Vegas this year.

During a recent WWE Vlog, one-half of the Usos addressed his position on the WrestleMania 41 match.

"Saturday's my day. I'm on the first night, so I really hope like I'm being detailed here, but I really hope I'm on first. Obviously, I wanted to main event. We know that's not gonna happen, which is okay with me. I feel like if you're on the WrestleMania card, period, uce. That's something big. It took me almost 10 years to get on the main card, so I'm humble with this. But I just wanna go first on Night One if I can, set the tone of the show."

The Ring General has got Jey's number, having defeated him three consecutive times in the past. Will The Yeet Master be able to do the unthinkable this Saturday? Only time will tell.

