"Ain't going to be a next time" - Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre fire major shots at WWE star

Drew McIntyre teamed up with Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match at SummerSlam last weekend. The Scottish Warrior and The Maverick emerged victorious, spoiling Roll's WWE debut.

After the match, McIntyre and Paul celebrated their victory backstage, as seen in The Maverick's vlog on YouTube, with the heels taking shots at the famous singer, who is set to make more appearances in WWE going forward.

The musician has seemingly moved to Florida to train at the company's Performance Center. He reportedly received praise backstage for his performance at SummerSlam. At the post-show, Triple H confirmed that Jelly Roll will be back in due course to seek revenge on Paul and McIntyre.

Meanwhile, the heels are currently basking in glory.

"Gratitude era is over; [the] reality era is here," Drew McIntyre said. ''That's so good, bro! Nah, nah, nah! You did better than I thought,'' Logan added. ''It was tough! You [Jelly Roll] failed epically!'' Drew claimed. ''Yes! Epic fail. Epic fail. An epic fail on Jelly Roll's part. Hey, you'll get him next time. Ain't going to be a next time. Ain't going to be a next time," the social media megastar declared. [From 15:20 to 15:38]

Check out the video below:

McIntyre and Paul will now likely move on from this storyline, potentially setting their sights on the new WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. It is also likely that they will join forces again down the road, aiming to become WWE Tag Team Champions.

Drew McIntyre takes a shot at CM Punk after SummerSlam

The Best in The World dethroned Gunther as World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam, but his first title reign in the company in 12 years lasted only a few minutes, as Seth Rollins made a shocking return and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to become world champion again.

Drew McIntyre reacted to the closing moments of SummerSlam Night One and took a shot at his iconic rival in the post-show.

"Karma is a hell of a thing. I've been watching what's going on on RAW and Seth. Seth and I are professional rivals, not like Punk and I. Seth has done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight was the cherry on top. Congratulations, Seth, you deserve it, and karma is indeed a b***h," McIntyre said.

CM Punk was the one who cut short McIntyre's World Heavyweight Title reign at WrestleMania 40, following a post-match assault that allowed Damian Priest to cash in his MITB contract and dethrone The Scottish Warrior.

