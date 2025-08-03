  • home icon
  • Drew McIntyre breaks silence after Seth Rollins returns at WWE SummerSlam

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Aug 03, 2025 05:25 GMT
Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Seth Rollins made history at SummerSlam 2025, after successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to dethrone CM Punk and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Punk had defeated Gunther moments ago to claim gold in WWE for the first time since 2013, but his title reign lasted mere minutes, as Rollins beat him to win the World Heavyweight Title.

After the show ended, Drew McIntyre spoke with WWE backstage reporter Jackie Redmond and congratulated The Visionary, saying that what happened at SummerSlam was 'karma,' as Punk had cost McIntyre the title back at WrestleMania 40, with Damian Priest cashing in and beating The Scottish Warrior to become the champion then.

"Karma is a hell of a thing. I've been watching what's going on on RAW and Seth. Seth and I are professional rivals, not like Punk and I. Seth has done exactly to Punk what Punk did to me, and tonight wae the cherry on the top. Congratulations, Seth, you deserve it, and karma is indeed a b***h," McIntyre said afterwards. [From 31:51 to 32:41]
What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

youtube-cover
The Scottish Warrior is not expected to go after Seth Rollins, as they are on different brands at the moment, but CM Punk will be out for revenge this Monday on RAW, as he will be looking to reclaim gold, likely challenging his rival to a title match at Clash in Paris on August 31.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

