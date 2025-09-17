  • home icon
  AJ Lee addresses her anxiety ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza: "The mental part has been the biggest hurdle so far"

AJ Lee addresses her anxiety ahead of WWE Wrestlepalooza: "The mental part has been the biggest hurdle so far"

By Greg Bush
Published Sep 17, 2025 22:08 GMT
AJ Lee
AJ Lee's shone some light on her mental health in her WWE return [Image credit: WWE.com]

AJ Lee spoke on her anxiety recently, stating that she's always gotten "a little nervous" when being the center of attention.

The former Divas Champion finally returned to WWE after over a decade away from the ring, and bravely addressed her mental health on a RAW promo recently. The crowd responded kindly, even tossing out a "therapy" chant as Lee shared her personal life with fans who weren't familiar with her up to this point.

Lee appeared on ESPN SportsCenter as part of their "Women Crush Wednesdays" segment, promoting the first-ever ESPN-WWE PLE Wrestlepalooza this weekend. Christine Williamson spoke to Lee about how this return happened, her retirement, and her life outside of wrestling. When discussing the most difficult part of her return, Lee spoke about her anxiety and how she's learned to keep it in control in the last ten years.

"Quite honestly, managing my anxiety. I get a little nervous with attention, and I've been very comfortable as a writer and producer working behind the scenes. I don't have to be the art, I kind of like being the artist. But now to sort of be both, and to create while having people looking at me is...stressful, haha. But I am very good at managing my anxiety now, and I can balance it and keep myself sort of even. But the mental part has been the biggest hurdle so far,” AJ Lee said. [4:25-5:11]
AJ Lee will team with CM Punk for her first WWE match in over a decade

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled a match since March 30th, 2015, where she teamed with Paige and Naomi to defeat The Bella Twins and Natalya. That ends this Saturday, as she'll be joining her husband CM Punk for a couple's mixed tag match at Wrestlepalooza.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been butting heads since Punk's return a few years back at Survivor Series 2023. Things got out of hand recently as Becky Lynch joined up with the leader of The Vision, assisting Rollins in retaining the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris last month. Becky continued to put her hands on Punk, knowing full well he wouldn't hit her back.

This led to Lee's return on SmackDown back on September 5th. While Lee dropped Lynch that night, Becky got a little revenge on RAW earlier this week. On Saturday, we'll see these four go to war in what might be the most heated match of the weekend.

