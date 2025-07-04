AJ Lee has hilarious reaction to emotional CM Punk post

AJ Lee shared a hilarious reaction to an emotional post from her husband, WWE Superstar CM Punk. The Second City Saint challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions 2025 this past Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Earlier today, Punk celebrated the 13th anniversary of a special moment he had with his wife on WWE television. Lee responded to the former AEW World Champion with a hilarious message on her Instagram story, and you can check it out in the image below.

"Stoppppppppppp hahahaha," she wrote.

Lee responded to Punk on social media. [Image credit: AJ Lee on Instagram]

John Cena defeated Punk at Night of Champions to retain his title. Seth Rollins interfered in the match at the PLE and confronted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

Punk interfered and chased The Visionary through the crowd. LA Knight then showed up and brawled with Rollins in the concourse area. It was later announced that The Megastar and Seth Rollins would be squaring off in a singles match at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.

Bill Apter reacts to former WWE star Matt Riddle's comments about CM Punk

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on Matt Riddle claiming CM Punk was difficult to work with in a recent interview.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Apter revealed that he did not agree with The Original Bro's comments. He noted that he had been backstage to witness talent getting along with Punk and that he was not the same person as he was in the past.

"Matt what are you smoking? [...] My feeling is I have been backstage where CM Punk is, everybody is hugging him and high-fiving him. It's not the same CM Punk that was so pissed off and angry such a long time ago. It's a different guy. Matt and he probably had a lot of problems with each other, and if Matt wants to say that, that's his opinion but I don't share it." [0:53 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Punk following his loss to John Cena at Night of Champions 2025.

