AJ Lee returning to WWE as a payoff to major hints on RAW is possible, says veteran; she may not wrestle 

AJ Lee has been away from WWE since March 2015. However, a former World Heavyweight Champion has suggested that she must now return for a significant reason.

The former Divas Champion's husband, CM Punk, is feuding with Drew McIntyre. The rivalry became extremely personal when The Scottish Warrior took The Best in The World's bracelet, which had his wife and dog's names. McIntyre also namedropped Lee multiple times over the past few weeks, leading many to anticipate a potential return of The Black Widow.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) discussed the possibility of AJ Lee returning to get involved in her husband's rivalry with McIntyre. Nemeth disclosed that he immediately thought about involving Lee and Punk's dog, Larry, in the storyline when it got personal.

"You have this bracelet and everyone says 50 cents; you said it's worth 50 cents, but it's much more meaningful in our business, especially when it becomes, it's bigger than championships. When you go family stuff, everybody goes, 'Oooh.' And when you get into that extra special, this is very serious business; that's the first thing I was thinking of. I was like, 'How do you get the dog here?' I'm like, 'AJ would be great.' And we don't need a run-in. We don't need her hitting a Hurricanrana. All you do need, just one little piece, is her supporting her husband or being there. You can get to wrestling and all that other bullsh*t later," he said.

Nemeth suggested it was time for the company to bring Lee back so Punk would finally have someone in his corner. Meanwhile, he stated that if they keep mentioning AJ's name, she must show up as a payoff.

"This is beyond that at the moment. And I would love to have, again, without going into the match that I would like to see; that's where she gets presented, and that's where you go, finally, Punk, who doesn't have anyone in his corner allegedly, and he's the underdog because McIntyre is such a b**tard. Let's continue seeing the real-life story of these people and delving further into their characters, and, of course, if you're gonna keep mentioning someone's wife, you should have the wife at some point for a payoff," he added. [18:27-19:48]

Bully Ray also wants to see AJ Lee back in WWE

In the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray disclosed his desire to see AJ Lee return to help her husband. He jokingly expressed his wish to see CM Punk's dog bite Drew McIntyre's ankle and the former Divas Champion kick The Scottish Psychopath in the groin.

The wrestling legend also claimed Lee's comeback would have a massive impact on her husband's storyline with McIntyre.

"AJ has not been around in a long time. AJ, a beloved female, beloved wrestler amongst the WWE Universe. You bring AJ Lee back into the mix, and people, the emotion will flood into this storyline like you wouldn't believe it. It'll be the perfect icing on the cake for emotional investment into this whole story," he said.

It will be interesting to see if AJ Lee returns to WWE in the coming weeks.

