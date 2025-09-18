AJ Lee reveals the loves of her life; Larry & CM Punk are 2nd and 3rd

AJ Lee has shared how she ranks the loves of her life, with CM Punk only placing third. Lee and Punk have been married since 2014, with the couple finally together on WWE television for their feud against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Ad

The two power couples are set for a mixed tag team match on September 20 at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis. As part of the promotion for WWE's first Premium Live Event under their partnership with ESPN, The Geek Goddess appeared on Vibe Check with Elle Duncan and Victoria Arlen this past Wednesday.

One of the show's segments was Tag Team or Throwdown, with the hosts asking AJ Lee if she'll team up or fight the name they will mention. The third name on their list was Katana from the Mortal Kombat video game series. Lee admitted that Katana is the "love of her life," with their dog Larry in second and her husband CM Punk in third.

Ad

Trending

"Tag team forever. Love of my life. It's Katana, then my dog Larry and then Phil since I think I just bumped in his list as well," Lee said.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

AJ Lee was obviously joking with the hosts, though it's true that the couple loves Larry so much.

AJ Lee has no clue who Caleb Williams was

Another name mentioned during the segment was Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. AJ Lee had no idea who Williams was, which was surprising since she lives in Chicago. Lee is not a fan of sports like CM Punk, whom she thought would get "upset" about her not knowing the young quarterback.

Ad

"Is this someone in sports? I don't know sports. Sorry. I read comic books and I play video games. I know nothing about sports. My husband might have a problem that I didn't know that," Lee said.

Punk is a die-hard Chicago sports fan, especially of the Cubs in the MLB and the Blackhawks in the NHL. He also supports the Bears, but he doesn't like the fact that Seth Rollins is a Bears superfan.

Ad

Please credit ESPN's Vibe Check and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More