AJ Lee sends heartfelt message to CM Punk

AJ Lee shared a heartwarming message for her husband, WWE Superstar CM Punk, today on social media. Punk suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble bout on January 27 and will be out of action for several months.

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 after being fired by All Elite Wrestling. The controversial star got into multiple backstage altercations in AEW and missed months of action after suffering a torn triceps during his match against Jon Moxley at All Out 2022. Unfortunately, the veteran tore his other triceps muscle last month and will be forced to miss WrestleMania 40.

The 45-year-old has been keeping busy during his time away. Zombie Sailor's Toys are releasing a new CM Punk action figure, and a figure of his dog Larry is also included with the purchase. Punk appeared in the advertisement for the new toy, and you can check it out in the post below.

AJ Lee took to her Instagram story to praise her husband's acting chops. She noted that he did not rehearse at all and nailed it without needing any notes.

"Oh and he starred in the ad for it and he is a natural, no notes," she wrote.

Lee sends a heartfelt message about her husband.

WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think AJ Lee will be returning soon

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently suggested that the company save AJ Lee's potential return for a marquee storyline.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast in December, Teddy Long stated that WWE should hold off on bringing Lee back to the company for a while. The veteran noted that fans were interested in the rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins and did not want to see Becky Lynch and AJ Lee get involved in the storyline.

"I think you are just jumping the gun. I don't think the girls are gonna be involved at all. Not right now. Not gonna say never, but not right now. Because there is too much that they can get out of those guys. They don't really need to involve the girls. There is so much there that they can do without 'em... Why waste that? Save that for later, and that may pull you out of the hole." [8:37 onwards]

AJ Lee has not competed in a match since the March 30, 2015 episode of WWE RAW, but she is still quite popular amongst wrestling fans. It will be fascinating to see if she makes her return to WWE television sometime down the line.

