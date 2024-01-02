AJ Lee shares cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW

AJ Lee shared a cryptic message ahead of tonight's Day 1 edition of WWE RAW in San Diego.

Lee has not competed in a match since the March 30, 2015 edition of RAW. She teamed up with Naomi and Paige to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins in her final bout. The veteran recently spent some time in Women of Wrestling (WoW) before exiting the company in 2023.

She is married to controversial star CM Punk in real life. Punk returned to professional wrestling after seven years away in AEW in 2021. Unfortunately, his time in the promotion did not go as planned, and he was fired from the company following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry ahead of All In 2023.

The Straight Edge Star returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, and many fans are hoping that Lee will also return to the company.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Lee took to her Instagram story to share an interesting quote. She shared an aspect of her life that being bipolar has helped her and noted that she would walk through fire to make her dreams come true.

Lee shares interesting message on Instagram.

WWE Hall of Famer doesn't believe AJ Lee will be returning anytime soon

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shot down the idea of AJ Lee returning to the company in the near future.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long stated that he doesn't believe AJ Lee will return to the company anytime soon.

Fans have speculated about a possible mixed tag team match between Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins versus AJ Lee and CM Punk at Backlash later this year. Long shot down the idea and said Punk should remain focused on Rollins for now.

"I think you are just jumping the gun. I don't think the girls are gonna be involved at all. Not right now. Not gonna say never, but not right now. Because there is too much that they can get out of those guys. They don't really need to involve the girls. There is so much there that they can do without 'em... Why waste that? Save that for later, and that may pull you out of the hole." [From 08:37 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

CM Punk has already made it known that he will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the veteran at WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Would you like to see AJ Lee return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.