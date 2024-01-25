AJ Styles receives praise from former WWE Superstar on his eight-year anniversary

After debuting in 1998, AJ Styles became a notable name in professional wrestling thanks to his remarkable work in TNA. By 2015, he had worked in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Styles made his WWE debut on January 24, 2016, at the Royal Rumble PLE. His showing up at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, remains iconic today, as it was the last thing any wrestling fan had anticipated.

On the eighth anniversary since his impactful first appearance, A.J. Francis (fka Top Dolla) took to X, praising The Phenomenal One for work over the years, highlighting the time they shared the ring.

"This sh*t was amazing, can’t hold you," wrote A.J. Francis.

A.J. Francis shared this image of him and AJ Styles on X.

From wrestling top stars such as Roman Reigns and John Cena to being the final opponent of The Undertaker's career, AJ Styles has a rich history in WWE despite a relatively short period when compared to many of the legends. He had disclosed his plans to retire from in-ring competition soon and that the Stamford-based promotion is where he will hang his boots.

Mia Yim wants AJ Styles to win the WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble

AJ Styles will look to win his third WWE World Championship in three days when he steps into the ring with Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble PLE.

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, "Michin" Mia Yim spoke candidly about the issues within The O.C. Ever since Styles returned on SmackDown, he has shown a more aggressive side of his, keeping his stablemates away. Be that as it may, Michin revealed that she is still rooting for a Phenomenal victory:

"Well, I'm a ride or die AJ so I am rooting for him. Regardless of what the percentage rate is of him winning, to me, he's going to win. I respect the other men... Maybe not The Bloodline. But, at the end of the day, AJ is going to win, and I know he is going to be a champion again soon," affirmed Mia Yim.

His last win was back in 2017. The reign lasted for an entire calendar year. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is convinced the company will shock viewers at Royal Rumble with a title change.

