Alberto Del Rio is the best wrestler in the world in 2025, says Hall of Famer, after WWE acquires AAA: "I've watched him"

He might be a controversial name in pro wrestling, but former WWE star Alberto Del Rio is quietly pulling off a career resurgence in Mexico, according to JBL, who called him the best wrestler in the world.

Alberto El Patron has witnessed several ups and downs in his career, as until a few years back, he faced serious criminal charges, which have since been dropped. The former World Heavyweight Champion has regularly been wrestling over the past couple of years for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, the company WWE recently acquired.

While JBL was thrilled about the news, the Hall of Famer also specifically put Alberto over as the best wrestler in the world today. Del Rio is currently 47 years old, but JBL argued that he'd watched Alberto perform lately and was convinced he was still operating at a very high level. Despite being aware that his statement would draw heat from fans, Bradshaw doubled down on his opinions on Alberto El Patron.

"I've said it a couple of times, but I think Del Rio is the best wrestler in the world. I know people took me to task on that, but look, I've watched him, and it's my opinion, but that guy draws interest like no one I've seen down there. He is better than he has ever been. It's really amazing what he is doing down there." [From 22:52 onwards]

JBL then addressed WWE's acquisition of AAA and joked about being a "double secret agent." As part of his sporadic special appearances, JBL has appeared at both AAA and TNA, companies that have gone on to have deals with World Wrestling Entertainment.

JBL, as you might have imagined, was happy to see the Stamford-based organization explore talent in AAA and praised one of Alberto's recent opponents, El Hijo Del Vikingo.

"Because apparently, I'm a double secret agent (laughs). I don't even know about it, that's how much double secret I am. I'm excited about them with AAA. I think it's great. I watched him (Vikingo) have a match down there with Del Rio. He is freaking amazing. They are getting some talent, man! This is unbelievable." [21:44 - 22:09]

JBL explains what he wants to see WWE do with AAA

John Bradshaw Layfield has seen pro wrestling evolve across generations and has been an advocate for strategic partnerships between companies.

JBL loved the rich culture and heritage of Mexican pro wrestling and hoped WWE taking over AAA wouldn't impact that in any way.

While being under the World Wrestling Entertainment banner will help AAA get more eyeballs on its product, the promotion should not lose its originality. AAA's look and feel are rooted in traditions, and JBL shared how it could be enhanced even more now moving forward.

"I always thought WWE should have done this maybe back in the day, where you acquire a territory like Mexico that is completely different, that wants their own culture and wants their own history, but also wants to be a part also, not where you WWE-it. Where you buy and have a WWE influx into it, but you leave the culture and heritage the same." [From 22:10 - 22:40]

Triple H and TKO's global expansion plans are slowly unfolding on the heels of a massive WrestleMania, and the AAA purchase might be the beginning of a whole new era in professional wrestling.

Please credit the Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if the transcription is used.

About the author Lennard Surrao A journalist who has been a featured writer for Sportskeeda since 2015 and a wrestling fan for as long as he can remember.



He has written nearly 6000 articles, including news, features, and listicles that have amassed over 170 million views. You can find more of his work in the following id:



https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/lennard-surrao Know More