Alberto Del Rio thanks 2-time WWE Hall of Famer for supporting him (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio has thanked Booker T for showing his support during the former's controversies.

Alberto Del Rio made headlines in previous years due to his issues with previous relationships. In the past, he was charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault. However, his ex-girlfriend has withdrawn the charges and has since revealed it was a false story.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE star thanked his supporters. He mentioned two-time Hall of Famer Booker T for his supportive comments.

"I put it out there, I put it out there. Thank you to all the supporters. Thank you for all those great superstars like Booker T making those amazing comments about me, and those comments are real," Del Rio said. (3:46-4:04)

The former WWE Champion also mentioned how his case was similar to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial. Del Rio shared that he relates to Depp due to the latter's innocence in the entire ordeal.

Alberto Del Rio considered seeking legal action for the comments made about him.

During the same interview, the pro wrestler spoke further about his case. He stated that people should remember that he didn't do anything wrong.

He could have also sued people who made those comments but didn't, as he wouldn't waste his money.

"But please, yeah, let's never forget the outside stuff was never real. That's the part that was never real for everybody. These days, because of social media and internet, it's really easy for everybody to go and say something about another person. And it's for the world to believe it. I can do many things, I can be suing that people. I just don't do it because I'm not gonna continue wasting my money in four years to defend the truth, because the truth is out there." (4:06-4:41)

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico La evolución de Dos Caras Jr a Alberto Del Río. Agradecido con la vida, mi familia y la industria por haberme permitido vivir mis dos mejores versiones. La evolución de Dos Caras Jr a Alberto Del Río. Agradecido con la vida, mi familia y la industria por haberme permitido vivir mis dos mejores versiones. https://t.co/Aop6rcWCtj

Alberto Del Rio then mentioned how people stopped messing with him after he warned them:

"They left me alone, they stopped messing with me. I put it out there. I did it, I put it out there. I said, 'just there to put my name again in your lips, to dare to put my name in their lips again [sic], and then you're gonna be forcing me to start legal actions against you because you know, I have the evidence about what really happened.'" (4:50-5:18)

Now that the 45-year-old has legally cleared out his name, he might get more active in the pro wrestling scene. He even shared that he's open to a Hall of Fame induction in the future. You can read more about that here.

