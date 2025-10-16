Alexa Bliss breaks down John Cena's WWE retirement tour: "Anytime he's around"

John Cena has four appearances left on his farewell tour, which includes two more episodes of RAW, Survivor Series: WarGames and Saturday Night's Main Event. Alexa Bliss recently broke down the effect of Cena's retirement tour on the WWE locker room.

The GOAT's farewell tour has been a wild ride that started on RAW's debut on Netflix. His heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto was a highlight, while his record-breaking title win at WrestleMania 41 was historic.

John Cena has put on great matches since turning face again before SummerSlam. His appearances has energized the locker room, according to Alexa Bliss. She spoke on the In The Kliq podcast and opened up about Cena's retirement tour.

"Yeah, it's great. And I love seeing the crowd's reaction every time he goes out there, especially when we were in the UK. He went in and it was super incredible. It was super awesome. Anytime he's around, you know, the crowd is electric, and it's a great way to start the show and kind of sets the bar for the tone for the rest of the show. It's always such a good time," Bliss said.

John Cena's next scheduled appearance is on the November 10 episode of RAW in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. It will be interesting to see if he'll be wrestling there or just cut a promo to say goodbye to Beantown.

AEW star reacts to John Cena and AJ Styles paying tribute to their peers

At Crown Jewel: Perth, John Cena and AJ Styles put on a masterpiece for the final time. They paid tribute to each other, as well as their respective peers from their careers, with Styles paying homage to some of his friends during his time at TNA.

One of those stars was AEW's Samoa Joe, who reacted to the tribute in an interview with CBS Sports.

"It's incredibly cool. Both those men are people I have unyielding respect for. I'm so happy to see they've enjoyed the successes they have had in their life. It was wonderful to be thought of in their big moment," Joe said.

Cena's last match will be at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Kindly credit In The Kliq podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from the first part of the article.

