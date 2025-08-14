Amid uncertain WWE future, Karrion Kross says his family member recently passed away

Whether his WWE situation is a work or a shoot, Karrion Kross is going through a rough patch lately. He has been dealing with a personal loss in his family.

The Herald of Doomsday has become the talk of the wrestling town since he and his wife, Scarlett, seemingly parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion.

The couple's contract status left more questions than answers, especially after WWE moved their profile to its alumni page on its official website.

Many fans thought this situation was a work, but Kross shut down the rumors once and for all. Assuming their departure is real, the former NXT Champion spent his final days feuding with Sami Zayn.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Karrion Kross revealed that his uncle passed away days before his Night of Champions match against Sami Zayn.

"Night of Champions was a little rough because one of my relatives, my uncle, Chris, had passed away a little bit before Night of Champions, and the process of developing a service for him was taking a little bit. So, right around the time that my family had announced we were going to do a service for him, I got a call to ask me to go to Night of Champions. So, I told the person with the phone, 'Let me call you back. Let me see how like my family feels about this.' Because I don't want to agree to anything over the phone. I'm thinking I'm going to the service."

He said their match almost didn't happen, but his relatives convinced him to go out and compete that night.

"So, that Night of Champions match didn't happen. I spoke to some of my relatives, and they said, 'Your uncle, Chris, would want you to go to this match. You can grieve anytime you want. This is something that's coming around right now, and it's important that you go.' So, I had their support." (From 33:23 to 34:12)

You can check out the full interview below:

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling offer our deepest condolences to Karrion Kross and his family during this difficult time.

What's next for Karrion Kross and Scarlett after their WWE contracts expired?

Stranger things (no pun intended) have happened in WWE, so it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Karrion Kross and his wife could still come back in the near future.

Fans all over the world have been airing their frustrations online, with #WewantKarrionKross trending on X (formerly Twitter).

WWE reportedly confiscated his signs during the recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Given the nature of the situation, the Herald of Doomsday said "big promotions" have approached him, though he clarified it wasn't AEW since they still think it's a work.

