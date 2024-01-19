Andrade El Idolo, Bully Ray, and Natalya react to Charlotte Flair's latest update during WWE absence due to serious injury

Charlotte Flair is astonishing fans and colleagues with her updates even during her absence from the WWE ring. Several stars have reacted to her latest post on social media by sending her messages.

On December 8, 2023, Charlotte injured herself with an ACL, MCL, and Meniscus tear. She was absent from the ring due to the injury and had to undergo surgery 14 days back. However, only two days after footage surfaced of her working out hard in the gym so soon after surgery, she posted another picture of her workout.

This time, she was also wearing a hoodie, saying, "I speak English, but I love in Spanish." Given her marriage with Andrade El Idolo, it was clear what that was about. She was also walking on the treadmill in the same picture.

Expand Tweet

Andrade immediately reacted to the picture, asking if Charlotte Flair was referring to loving him, and called her Queen.

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray and Natalya also reacted to the picture, with the WWE Hall of Famer impressed by the star's hustle to work out, while the Hart family member praised her for "crushing it."

The WWE star and legend had words of encouragement for Charlotte as she battled recovery from injury

Charlotte Flair is not the only one who suffered a serious injury recently

There have been a few serious injuries recently in WWE. While Charlotte Flair's injury will keep her out of action for a long time, she's not alone.

Another star was in the middle of their big push recently when she was left hurt and injured - Cora Jade. WWE confirmed that the young star had suffered a torn ACL that could keep her out of action for nearly a year.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins also suffered an injury during the main event of RAW, where he faced Jinder Mahal. There were rumors that he was limping after the show backstage.

The seriousness of the injury was not known. Still, with concerns about his health ahead of WrestleMania, another unfortunate report came out, as the star was removed from the live events from this weekend. This might just be the company being cautious, but it's not a good sign about the World Heavyweight Champion's health.

Should Triple H pair Flair and Andrade on TV? Sound off in the comments section below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here