RAW Superstar and current United States Champion Andrade recently made news when Fightful reported that the Mexican Superstar was advised by Vince McMahon to improve his English, when he approached the boss for a push. According to reports, Andrade had confirmed to him in an interview that the WWE Chairman had told him to work on his English skills, after he asked him for a push on the main roster:

“It's no surprise that Charlotte has been helping him out a bit in that regard. He asked Vince McMahon what he could do to improve his position, and was told to learn English, so he has been.”

Andrade has now posted a tweet, denying the report. In his tweet, Andrade made it clear that he never talked to anyone in this regard, least of all his fiancee Charlotte Flair. Check out the tweet below:

😂😂😂Mentira Yo nunca e ido, hablar con nadie y me menos mi prometida 🤷🏻‍♂️pero suena bien 👍🏼 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) May 1, 2020

Andrade's response was to a tweet made by the official Twitter handle of Superluchas, stating that he did not have any talks with the Chairman of WWE. Here's the translation of Andrade's response:

@Superluchas Lie, I have never talked to anyone, and least of all my fiancee. But it sounds good.

Andrade in WWE

After wrestling for a string of independent promotions, plus a stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Andrade made his way to WWE in late 2015. Around two years later, Andrade defeated Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: WarGames to become NXT Champion. Months later, he lost the title belt to Aleister Black at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. He was drafted to WWE SmackDown soon after, as part of the 2018 WWE Superstar Shakeup, along with Zelina Vega.

On December 26, Andrade defeated WWE veteran Rey Mysterio at a house show in Madison Square Garden, to win the WWE United States Championship for the first time in his career. This was also Andrade's first-ever title win on the main roster, which came around two years after his debut. He went on to successfully defend the title against Mysterio on two separate occasions.

Following the Royal Rumble 2020 PPV, where Andrade successful defended his title against Humberto Carrillo, he was suspended for 30 days due to a wellness policy violation. WWE presented an angle on RAW to write Andrade off TV for the next 30 days, which saw Carrillo executing a devastating Hammerlock DDT on him on concrete.

In his absence, Andrade's manager Zelina Vega brought NXT's Angel Garza to the main roster, who then kicked off a feud with Carrillo. Andrade made his return at WWE Super ShowDown, and competed in the Gauntlet match that was contested for the Tuwaiq Trophy, and was eliminated by R-Truth. Andrade was set to compete in a RAW Tag Team title match at WrestleMania 36, but was replaced by Austin Theory after he suffered an injury.

Andrade seems to be doing pretty well for himself on the main roster at the moment. There's going to be a "Last Chance" Gauntlet match on the upcoming RAW to determine Apollo Crews' replacement for Money In The Bank, and many are speculating that Andrade could end up being the final competitor when all's said and done.