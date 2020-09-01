Andrade's stance on Angel Garza leaving him in the ring with RETRIBUTION

On the road to WrestleMania, the former United States Champion, Andrade, after losing the Title to Apollo Crews, joined forces with Angel Garza and Austin Theory. The three WWE Superstars formed Zelina Vega's Associates at the time. Since Theory left the faction, Angel Garza and Andrade have managed to co-exist and find common ground. But on this week's episode of WWE RAW, Angel Garza left his team to fend for themselves when RETRIBUTION made its way to the ring.

During Andrade and Angel Garza's Tornado Tag Team Match against The Street Profits, the lights flickered, and Garza made a run for it along with Demi Burnett, abandoning Andrade and Zelina Vega. RETRIBUTION hit the ring soon after and beat down Vega, Andrade, and The Street Profits.

Even though Angel Garza escaped from RETRIBUTION when they ransacked the ring, the group caught up with Garza and Burnett backstage. When the two came face to face with RETRIBUTION backstage, Angel Garza again made a run for it, leaving Burnett alone.

Andrade on Angel Garza running away from RETRIBUTION

The former United States Champion, Andrade, took to Twitter to address what happened on WWE RAW. Andrade's post says that he isn't angry with Angel Garza after he saw him running away from RETRIBUTION, leaving Demi Burnett alone. Andrade also said that if Garza could leave Burnett alone, he couldn't expect anything from him.

NOW! I do not feel angry with @AngelGarzaWwe , if he left @demi_burnett alone what can I expect from him.AHORA! No estoy enojado con Ángel, si el dejo solo a ella que más puedo yo espera de él @WWE @wweespanol 👍🏼😂👊🏼 https://t.co/4ZTtuu7K2m — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) September 1, 2020

We'll have to wait and watch where Zelina Vega, Angel Garza, Demi Burnett, and Andrade go from here. As for RETRIBUTION, they weren't seen again later last night. However, WWE fans expected to see them wreak havoc at WWE SummerSlam and Payback.

There were many rumors about the group interfering in the WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam, but it was later reported why that didn't happen. Now, a report has stated what WWE plans on doing with RETRIBUTION in the coming weeks.