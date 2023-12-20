Andrade sends a message to Charlotte Flair as WWE star set to miss 9 months of action

Andrade has put up a tweet directed at Charlotte Flair after the latter suffered an injury that has put her on a hiatus.

The Queen recently took on her arch-rival Asuka in a singles match on WWE SmackDown. Flair suffered an injury during the match and was helped to the back by WWE officials. WWE later announced that Flair had suffered injuries and would be out of action for nine months.

Andrade has now shared a heartfelt message aimed at Charlotte Flair via his Twitter handle. Most of the comments on Andrade's post wished Flair a speedy recovery.

Charlotte Flair will miss several big events due to her injury

With Flair now being out of action for about nine months due to her injury, she is bound to miss a bunch of big WWE events. She will not be able to compete at the upcoming Royal Rumble event, Elimination Chamber: Perth event, and WrestleMania 40. It's also highly likely that Charlotte will miss SummerSlam 2024.

Flair has been the MVP of the WWE women's division for almost a decade at this point. She is hands down the most decorated female star in the history of the company, and has won women's titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Flair has faced and beaten the very best of the women's division over the years and her presence will surely be missed during her hiatus from WWE TV.

PWInsider recently reported that The Queen will undergo knee surgery very soon. As per the report, Flair has suffered multiple knee injuries. More news is bound to come out in regards to Flair's injury in the coming days.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community wishes Charlotte a speedy recovery!