Andrade sends two-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Andrade recently shared a two-word message with WWE fans ahead of tonight's RAW. This week's episode of the red brand will air live from PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The veteran returned to WWE earlier this year during the Men's Royal Rumble Match but was eliminated by Bronson Reed. He picked up a victory in a singles match over Apollo Crews two weeks ago and was spotted having a conversation with The Judgment Day backstage last week, which he followed with an interesting post on social media.

The former NXT Champion took to his Instagram story ahead of tonight's show and shared a video of himself working out. He included the caption "Almost WrestleMania," and you can check out the video by clicking here.

Andrade spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling but never won a title with the promotion. He lost to Miro at World's End 2023 in his final match with AEW last December.

Former WWE star comments on Andrade's return to the company

EC3 has shared his thoughts on Andrade leaving All Elite Wrestling to return to Stamdford-based company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 commented why he thought Andrade may have decided to return. Ethan Carter III noted that he is married to Charlotte Flair and that the leadership change in WWE may have caused the former Lucha Libre star to consider returning to the promotion.

"If you wife [Charlotte Flair] is there, is the grass necessarily greener? I mean, there's a bigger forum, and probably... I mean, to trade one former creative tyrant for a new one and to see maybe things have opened up and changed, and maybe the high moreale in the WWE locker room is because Vince [McMahon] is gone, is more welcoming. Plus, you get the familiarity and the comfort, and your wife, and you in the biggest show in town. Like, seems like a good bet." [From 09:17 onwards]

Andrade's first stint on the main roster left much to be desired before he departed from Titanland in 2021. WrestleMania is just around the corner, and the 34-year-old is currently not booked for a match at The Show of Shows.

