Andrade shares image looking incredibly jacked ahead of WWE RAW

The WWE comeback of Andrade is ongoing amid the biggest time of the year for the company. The former AEW star has continued to impress with his latest update from the gym.

Andrade returned at the Royal Rumble in January after letting his AEW contract expire at the end of last year. The 34-year-old lost to Miro at AEW Worlds End on the same weekend he became a free agent. Following his 23-minute performance at The Rumble, Andrade did not make his return to singles action until March 4 where he defeated Apollo Crews in just over three minutes on RAW.

El Idolo took to his Instagram Stories this weekend to re-post a nod he received from the official WWE Deutschland account. The original photo was posted to Andrade's official feed after a workout in Houston, Texas last week. He captioned the image with a joke about sweat.

"Sweat is just fat crying [crying face emoji] [tears of joy face emoji] Have a great day! Monday night #raw," Andrade wrote with the photo seen below.

While the former La Sombra did not wrestle during the month of February, the company did keep his return storyline going on RAW. A unique vignette aired mid-month for the husband of Charlotte Flair, where Andrade declared that his direction is clear.

Andrade to make his WWE WrestleMania debut?

Andrade has returned to World Wrestling Entertainment just in time for the 40th annual WrestleMania event.

El Idolo has never competed on the full card of a WrestleMania show. He wrestled at WrestleMania 32 Axxess and the WrestleMania 33 On-Sale Party. The former AEW star even participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, which aired on the Kickoff pre-show and not the main show, but now he is hoping to make his official 'Mania debut.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley after his recent win over Apollo Crews, Andrade issued a warning about his destiny. The former NXT Champion also teased a match at WrestleMania XL.

"I told you, I told everyone... nobody can stop me. This is my destiny. I am here, I am back. It's almost WrestleMania, but not yet," he said.

Andrade has made it clear that he is chasing WWE gold now that he's back with the company. In addition to his NXT Championship reign, the third-generation wrestler has held the United States Championship on one occasion.

