Anybody who gets to exist around 36-year-old top WWE Superstar is lucky, says Seth Rollins

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently praised his wife, former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The Man joined the Stamford-based company in 2013 and debuted on the main roster two years later. She has since become one of the top superstars in WWE. Lynch has been married to the current World Heavyweight Champion since June 2021. They now have a daughter, Roux, together.

In a recent interview with TMZ, The Visionary praised his wife, dubbing her "the best to do it." Rollins also stated that he was a lucky man to be with Lynch.

"My wife is the best to do it. I'm a lucky man and anybody who gets to exist around her is lucky as well," he said.

Seth Rollins addresses whether he would push his and Becky Lynch's daughter to join WWE. Check out his comments here.

Becky Lynch is currently feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have been feuding for nearly three months. The Hall of Famer defeated The Man at Night of Champions after interference from Zoey Stark. As they clashed again during the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Lynch "broke Stratus' face."

Last Monday, Big Time Becks challenged the Hall of Famer to a rematch during an appearance on Miz TV. The latter accepted on three conditions. Stratus demanded that Lynch should defeat Stark first.

If Lynch loses to the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, The Man would have to get on her knees and say 'Thank you, Trish' and get a tattoo of the same across her chest. According to reports, Stratus and Lynch could have their one-on-one rematch at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo heavily criticized the Miz TV segment involving Stratus, Lynch, and Stark.

"This was so horribly written! Becky is just agreeing with everything, done, done, done! And then, here's the funny thing, and like you say, one of the stipulations is, after I beat you, you've got to get 'Thank You, Trish' tattooed across your chest. Okay, we know that's not going to happen. So, obviously, you're not going to beat her. Seriously, Becky is going to come out with that tattoo across her chest. I don't understand the logic here. Why is that one of your stipulations? Because you're telling us you are guaranteed to now lose the match!" said Russo.

Check out a backstage report on whether Becky Lynch will take time off from WWE after SummerSlam here.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars