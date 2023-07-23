Seth Rollins addresses whether he would push his and Becky Lynch's daughter to join WWE

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently addressed whether he would push his and Becky Lynch's daughter, Roux, to follow in their footsteps.

Lynch and Rollins are two of the top superstars in WWE history. They started dating in 2019. Later that same year, they announced their engagement. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Roux, in December 2020, nearly six months before they tied the knot. The Man and The Visionary have been taking their daughter on the road as they travel as part of the Monday Night RAW roster.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his daughter potentially following in his and his wife's footsteps and pursuing a wrestling career. He disclosed that he would not push her to do so.

"That's up to her, man. Whatever she wants to do, I'm on board. I support her 100%," he said.

The Visionary added that if Roux decided to join the Stamford-based company when she grows up, she would find herself among the most talented women on the planet.

Is Seth Rollins the face of WWE RAW?

While Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion, Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular superstars on Monday Night Show. The American Nightmare recently claimed that he and Rollins are competing for the "face of RAW" spot.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Rollins addressed Rhodes' comments, stating that he was correct.

"I think he's absolutely correct. I think there's a lot of guys who'd argue that they're the faces of Monday Night RAW. Cody would be one of them. Drew McIntyre, just returned, he'd love to be one of them. You got Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as tag team champions, who main evented one of the nights of WrestleMania this year, they would have an argument. I think that's what's gonna make Monday Night RAW very exciting for a very long time to come. You've got so many guys at the top of their game vying for the top spot," Rollins said.

