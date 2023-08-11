"Aren't you sick of her?" - Current WWE real-life couple's relationship is 'so gross to see,' says Summer Rae

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently addressed Natalya's relationship with her husband, TJ Wilson.

Natalya and TJ Wilson first met when they were teenagers. The couple dated for several years before tying the knot in 2013. Their wedding was featured on WWE's reality show, Total Divas. While Natalya remains an active in-ring competitor on Monday Night RAW, her husband is now a backstage producer.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former Total Divas star Summer Rae spoke about Natalya's relationship with Wilson. The 39-year-old, who trains at the couple's wrestling school, jokingly claimed that they are "so in love it's gross to see."

"Her and TJ are just so in love it's so gross to see. Like, they've been together since they like met when they're 13. I was actually just telling someone this, like, remember when they were 13 years old and she's in the ring teaching us all and he's just looking at her and like being in love. And I'm like, 'I hate this. What am I gonna find?' Like, 'what is this? Aren't you sick of her? I'm sick of her, aren't you sick of her?'" Summer said. [22:40 - 23:06]

Summer Rae opened up about her relationship with WWE veteran Natalya

While many believe Summer Rae and Natalya are real-life adversaries based on their Total Divas interactions, that is untrue. Instead, the two ladies are friends.

However, Natalya likes to keep fans thinking she and Summer are not on good terms, as the latter disclosed in her interview with Chris Van Vliet.

"[You know people think that you legitimately do not like Nattie and she hates you?] I know. And I was even thinking before this that I was like, 'Do I like face him the whole interview and like keep the Nattie thing?' Because even when I'm down training [at Natalya and TJ Wilson's school] Nattie won't post me on their Instagram because she's like, 'we gotta keep it up.' And I'm like, 'yeah,'" she said.

