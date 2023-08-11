Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently announced that she is currently single.

Summer joined the Stamford-based company in 2011 and had multiple on-screen boyfriends, including Fandango, Tyler Breeze, and Rusev. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old reportedly dated a few other men in real life.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former Total Divas star opened up about her love life. She revealed that she is now single. Summer also disclosed that she is on a dating app.

"[Are you single?] Yes. Yes. I'm single. [We're gonna hook you up here.] I know. This is what the podcast is really about. Yeah, I'm single," she said. [54:25 - 54:35]

The former WWE Superstar was then asked if she was on the Raya dating & social networking app, to which she replied:

"Umm, yes [laughs]. I don't like it. I think, for girls, it's... I think for guys it's probably gold mine because the girls are like gorge and great. But even then, like, nothing really comes from it. Like, I did go on a date with one guy. I did go on a date and he did like fly in to meet me and I was like, 'wow! that's like so nice.' But it just like wasn't there. I don't know, that's another thing with me too. I'm very much like not attracted to, not even physically, like, I don't know what my type is but I'm like hard. When I see it, I see it. And I'm open to dating. Actually canceled a date last night [laughs]." [59:18 - 1:00:07]

Summer Rae said a 41-year-old WWE star was acting like the desperate men in her DMs. Check out the details here.

Summer Rae wants to feud with Natalya in WWE

While many fans are convinced Natalya and Summer Rae have real-life heat, the latter recently disclosed that it was all a work. Meanwhile, the two are friends. Summer even trains at Natalya's wrestling school.

During her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Summer disclosed that she would like to have a feud with the Queen of Harts in WWE before the latter retires.

"I, before Nattie leaves wrestling we have to have our feud. Like she absolutely crushed her double seg match with Rhea and it was so good. Nattie is such a good trainer and I think that's the one thing that people don't know about her is she's so patient. And when you've wrestled decades and it's just in your blood, how can you not," she said.

Summer Rae detailed Natalya's reaction behind cameras after getting slapped by her on Total Divas. Check out the story here.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee