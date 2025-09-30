Asuka seemingly mocks Kairi Sane following heartbreaking WWE RAW moment

  • home icon
By Greg Bush
Modified Sep 30, 2025 20:45 GMT
Kairi Sane
Kairi Sane's in the middle of a depressing WWE RAW break-up (Image Credit: WWE.com)

WWE fans are watching a tragic break-up play out on air, as the former Damage CTRL members have come apart at the seams. Kairi Sane has begrudgingly sided with Asuka in their attacks on IYO SKY, and The Empress of Tomorrow might even be mocking Sane's gentle side in a recent post.

It's not been an easy ride for Damage CTRL/Kabuki Warriors fans. Asuka and IYO SKY have been at each other's throats in recent months, with the Empress of Tomorrow upset at SKY for befriending Rhea Ripley. IYO refused the help of her "family" at Wrestlepalooza, leading to her defeat at the hands of new Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

The final straw was a singles match between Ripley and Asuka on the September 22 edition of WWE RAW. After losing to Mami, the Japanese star blinded her with a blue mist, completely covering Rhea from head to toe. IYO attempted to intervene in the attack, but was taken out by the pair. This week, SKY and The Eradicator were again left lying, with IYO SKY taking the mist. Sane attempted to mend fences after the fact.

Sane shared a post on Instagram last night holding a photograph she gave IYO of the trio together and happy. Asuka, though, seemingly mocked Kairi in the replies, leaving a clown emoji in the comments.

Whether she was belittling Kairi's feelings or taking another shot at IYO, it's clear The Empress of Tomorrow has given up on playing nice, even with her friends. Following the attack on RAW, it was revealed that we'd be getting a match between the four stars, as Asuka and Kairi Sane will face Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Kairi Sane begged IYO SKY to apologize on WWE RAW

Despite being a somewhat willing participant in both attacks on Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, Kairi Sane's heart hasn't been in it. Asuka has had to instruct her repeatedly, sometimes, to attack either of the women. While she's shown hesitation, she's always followed through on The Empress' commands.

Still, it's not a situation Kairi wants. Even after the second attack, Sane tried to mend things between the trio. Backstage on this week's WWE RAW, she pleaded with IYO to apologize to Asuka, but SKY wanted nothing to do with her.

Kairi brought a picture of the trio to IYO, hoping to remind her of who her friends... her family... really are. SKY demanded she leave, not even noticing the photograph until Sane left.

"We can still be a family. It's not too late. Just follow me and apologize to Asuka. Say you forgive her," Kairi Sane pleaded.

Is it possible to save this friendship? Only time will tell.

Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

